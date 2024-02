Kardashian also adds that just because SKKN By Kim's color products are in the nude family doesn't mean it was easy to create. "We really put in the work on the shade matching," she says of the 15 shades of lip liner and 10 shades of lipsticks she developed that range from light beiges to deep browns. Fans of KKW Beauty will appreciate that many of the shades that they loved previously can be found in the SKKN By Kim shade range, too — but now, there's more colors to complement everyone. "I really want SKKN to be [about] enhancing your skin. First, starting with skincare, then going into color cosmetics, but still with the idea that it's just going to enhance what you already have."