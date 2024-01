9 Hair & Makeup Looks We Loved From The 2024 Golden Globes

From the cast of the Barbie movie, to A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet and Oprah, the event saw a who's who of Hollywood take a turn on the red carpet. And while we were, of course, keeping our eyes on the best red carpet fashion (Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli has my vote) we were also taken by many of the showstopping beauty looks on display.