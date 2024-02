While Chamberlain says going on Accutane "changed everything," she has also started on a journey of researching skincare and trying to better understand her own skin needs. "I have to hydrate all the time because my skin is dry," says Chamberlain. "I always thought that the last thing you wanted to do when you break out is to soak your skin in as much moisturizer as you can. But the more research I do, I realize that [acne] might be an issue with my skin's moisture barrier . When I figured that out, I was like, woah. Now it's like, I'm breaking out but I'm not going to strip my skin until it's raw trying to clear it out. That's not how it works."