Zoey Deutch Is My Party Makeup Inspiration — & Her MUA Told Me How To Nail It

Even if you haven’t heard of Soo Park, you’re more than likely to have come across his work on your Instagram feed. The esteemed makeup artist has worked with the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, and Nina Dobrev, with a signature look that’s both effortlessly glam and distinctive: A glistening complexion, cheekbones snatched to the high heavens, and subtle smoky eyes — all topped off with a luscious lip that’s overlined just so.
We recently caught up with Park as he got actress Zoey Deutch ready for the Gotham Awards red carpet. Fresh off her Broadway debut on Our Town, Deutch opted for a polka-dot haute couture gown from Chanel’s FW22/23 collection, paired with white gold Chanel Fine Jewelry earrings with cascading pearls. These starry statement earrings inspired Park to create a glowy makeup look to match, using a suite of skincare and makeup products from Chanel Beauty.
Ahead, Park shares his holiday party makeup tips, his beauty trend predictions for 2025, and a secret hack for perfectly fluffed-up brows.
Walk us through the inspiration behind Deutch's red carpet makeup.
I took inspiration from the fine jewelry Zoey wore, which had [a] brilliant shine. I decided on creating a flawless, skin-focused makeup look, paired with fluttering lashes, well-groomed brows, and [a] hint of blush on cheeks.
Her skin looked so dewy and natural. What’s your top tip for achieving this “glow from within” look?
Since immaculate and radiant skin was the focal point, I applied Chanel Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid (in Pearly Glow) in thin layers on high points of her face [cheekbones, brow bones, bridge of the nose, and cupid's bow].
Then, I mixed the highlighter with the Ultra le Teint Ultrawear Foundation. I did this to thin out the foundation a bit, as well as to enhance the overall glow. After this, I [added] another thin layer of the highlight fluid on the high points for more of that ‘lit-within’ glow effect.
Do you have any tips for those of us who want that same glowy look, but are short on time?
I recommend keeping the Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in your bag. This multi-use, illuminating glow stick is such an easy way to achieve holiday party makeup. It creates the most gorgeous, ethereal glow on the highpoints of the face. You can also use it as a topcoat on your lips, and eyes if you love the look of glistening and glossy lids.
To get this look, simply rub your fingertips together to warm up the balm and gently tap the product onto the areas you want to enhance radiance. Do not forget to tap the products with your fingers onto your décolletage and the tops of your shoulder area for an added, gorgeous glow.
What’s your go-to when it comes to holiday party makeup?
A red lip is almost always a good idea for the holiday season. I love playing with a burgundy shade of red; it doesn’t scream “Santa Claus” and is a more sophisticated (yet still festive) shade. I use the Rouge Allure L’Extrait (in Rouge Excessif) on my clients; it offers intense pigment, and the formula is super creamy and nourishing on lips.
What do you think is going to be the biggest beauty trend in 2025?
Fresh skin with soft bitten lips! In order to achieve that fresh, bare skin look, skincare is going to be continuously popular. And instead of fully drawn, sharp lip lines, I predict effortlessly soft-lined lips would be trending. You can create a softer, “bitten lip” effect by tapping the product onto the lip with your fingertip or [diffusing] with a smudgy eyeshadow brush.
The Les Pinceaux De Chanel Dual-Ended Eye-Contouring Brush N°201 is an amazing tool for this. The rounded brush side can be used to softly fill in the lips with color and then the pointed brush side can be used to smudge and soften the lip lines.
What’s your best tip for achieving the perfect fluffed-out brow, as seen on Deutch?
Comb your brow hairs upward with a spoolie first. Then use a fine tip brow pencil, such as the Stylo Sourcils Haute Précision Eyebrow Pencil, and fill in the gaps only. Comb through the brows again for a more natural look, and repeat thoroughly.
I always pick a lighter shade of brow pencil than the natural hair, so that brows are defined yet not so overwhelming and [this creates] a fluffy look. I also highly rate the Le Gel Sourcils Longwear Eyebrow Gel (in Transparent) for shaping and setting the brows in place.
What’s the one beauty product everyone should always have in their cabinet?
