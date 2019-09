Peg learns about the crooked world of debt collecting and realizes that she’s really good at getting people to give her money over the phone — much better than the local townies currently monopolizing the industry. Inspired, she goes to work as a debt collector to help pay off her own debt and eventually starts making a hearty profit. But along the way, she realizes she may not be as in control of the situation as she feels in her matching polyester suits and crop tops. “It is a bizarre and lawless business that I knew nothing about before,” Deutch says of the debt collecting industry, which really did find its epicenter in Buffalo in the early 2000s. “I almost wish I still didn’t because it is so upsetting and it affects so many people. Every single person has a relationship to debt and debt collectors.”