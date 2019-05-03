How The World's First Female Director Was Erased From History

“ I just kept taking on more roles in the film. I’d never edited a film before. It was a lot of firsts for me too. I had to give up part of my day job stuff, my company, to balance both. I had to get up every morning at 4 a.m. and work until 11 p.m. It was really difficult. And of course, I wanted to give up. But I also had amazing supporters: Joan Simon, who I ended up co-writing the film with, and Robert Redford was the first person to support the film and stand behind it. From there, I contacted Jodie [Foster] because she spoke fluent French. The Geena Davis Institute head saw the Kickstarter, and so many women philanthropists came on board, and then we contacted [USC] Hugh Hefner [Archive of The Moving Image] to pay for this excavation. It was very much an Indiana Jones [endeavor], trying to pull these films out from all over the world, and going through her address book to find descendents was really intense. I was obsessed! I had a spell on me I guess. Because once you fall in love with Alice, that’s it. You’ll do anything for her.”