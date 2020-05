Selena Gomez Turns To This $7 Face Mist To Relax Before Bed

As part of Instagram's #TakeABreak initiative, the singer walked viewers through her home and personal self-care routine, which involves making music, reading Dialectical Behavior Therapy books, journaling, and practicing a calming ritual before bed. During her nightly routine, there was one step that caught the attention of beauty enthusiasts like us: Gomez's rosewater spray. "I have these beautiful little face sprays, rosewater, [and] a candle to help me," she says, picking up the Heritage Store Rosewater Spray from her bedside table as she cuddles her dog, Daisy. "We just kind of get into bed, I turn off all my electronics, and I just relax."