Selena Gomez Turns To This $7 Face Mist To Relax Before Bed

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and while it's recognized annually, it's especially relevant this year as more and more people are experiencing anxiety and mental health concerns as a result of the global pandemic. Raising awareness on this topic has never been more important, and celebrities like Selena Gomez are using their platforms to offer encouragement, share resources, and give audiences a peek into their own self-care practices.
As part of Instagram's #TakeABreak initiative, the singer walked viewers through her home and personal self-care routine, which involves making music, reading Dialectical Behavior Therapy books, journaling, and practicing a calming ritual before bed. During her nightly routine, there was one step that caught the attention of beauty enthusiasts like us: Gomez's rosewater spray. "I have these beautiful little face sprays, rosewater, [and] a candle to help me," she says, picking up the Heritage Store Rosewater Spray from her bedside table as she cuddles her dog, Daisy. "We just kind of get into bed, I turn off all my electronics, and I just relax."
The under-$10 facial spray is a cult-classic product known to soothe skin and calm redness — but can be used all over the body, too. Rosewater, which holds cultural significance in countries like Morrocco, is also known to be beneficial for the hair with its antioxidant and antiviral properties. While we don't know where Gomez sprays it, what we do know is that she's reaping the benefits either way.
The "Look At Her Now" singer isn't the only celebrity to give us a peek into her self-care routine. Hilary Duff recently broke down her bath-time ritual, while Halle Berry shared the recipe for her DIY face mask. Whatever way you're choosing to wind down, it's essential to take that time for you — even if it's just spraying on rosewater like Selena.
