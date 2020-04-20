Halle Berry Shared Her DIY Face Mask Recipe — & It’s So Easy

The simple recipe calls for two tablespoons of brewed green tea, one pinch of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of lemon juice⁣⁣, and one-fourth of a cup of plain yogurt. To begin, Berry mixes all of these ingredients in a bowl, making sure to stir vigorously. She then layers it on her face and leaves the DIY mask on for three minutes. Afterwards, Berry smooths a second layer on top of the first coat and waits 10 minutes before rinsing it all off with cold water. "Apply moisturizer per usual," she says at the end of her tutorial.