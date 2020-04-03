Martha Stewart Dropped Her Quarantine Beauty Routine & It’s Exactly What I Needed

In a world of uncertainty and confusion, there is one voice that always seems to soothe my troubled mind, and it belongs to Martha Stewart. There is something undeniably comforting about her calm, steady, patient advice on how to frost a cake or fold a fitted sheet or wrap an oddly-shaped gift — and today, she's lending her expertise to those staying at home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Let me tell you, I feel more relaxed just reading it.
"Where is my hairdresser Megan? Where is my makeup artist, @daisybeautytoye? Where is my colorist Parvin Klein @bergdorfs? Where is my manicurist, Luda @johnbarrettnyc? I think about you all daily as I attempt my own daily ablutions and preparations," Stewart laments, before offering up her sage wisdom for the rest of us navigating this new normal.
You can practically hear Stewart's low, creamy voice as she continues. "I warn all of you to not attempt frivolous 'fixes' during this time. Wash your hair, condition it, air dry it. Remove chipped polish and lightly file your nails. With all the hand washing, apply lots of rich hand lotion and reparative ointments. Cleanse your skin well and moisturize morning and night." (I know a few dermatologists who would co-sign this message.)
In Stewart's self-isolation rule book, tinted sunscreen and lipgloss are imperative. So is applying a face mask thrice-weekly — you heard the woman. Slathering on CBD masks and serums are also considered Stewart-essentials, but so is watching your dessert consumption. "Watch your diet — baking is fun but too many cookies, too many cakes — Careful!!," she warns. Too late, Martha, too late.
It's simple advice, but coming from Stewart, it's even more permission to prioritize self care in whatever form that looks like for you. Now excuse me while I meticulously apply my second facial treatment of the day — starting with a few of my own favorites, below.
