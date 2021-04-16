Selena Gomez Just Got A Dainty Cross Tattoo On Her Collarbone

There are many different ways to draw attention to your collarbone. You can style yourself in a sleeveless top and then look up a YouTube tutorial on how to use makeup to highlight and contour your décolletage. Or, you can take a more permanent approach and accent your collarbone with a teeny-tiny tattoo — á la Selena Gomez.
The Revelación singer just debuted brand-new body art: a fine-line cross symbol placed just below her left collarbone. For the latest addition to her growing tattoo collection, Gomez visited the artists at New York City's Bang Bang tattoo studio, who posted a clip of Gomez and her fresh ink on the brand's Instagram page.
To complement the minimalist design, the tattoo studio offered a barely-there caption: "We heart Selena Gomez," with the white-heart emoji. For her part, Gomez has yet to post, Story, or publicly comment on the tattoo. So for now, the meaning of the cross and the reason she chose to get it on her collarbone remain mysteries. But one thing's for sure: fans are into the aesthetic. Many Bang Bang Studio followers have commented their support, that they "love the placement" — and we have to agree.