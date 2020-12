All The Theories About Taylor Swift’s Elusive “Dorothea”

Let's start with who Dorothea is. During a Q&A before the music video premiere for "willow," Swift told fans that in her mind, Dorothea is yet another classmate of Betty (yes, that Betty), Inez, and James. ( Vulture is already adding her to their queer Taylor Swift canon.) Of course, Dorothea is not just one fictional person, and there is not one fool-proof theory about her — we know how to play Swift's game. It would be so simple if Dorothea was just another character inspired by "betty" and Joe Alwyn's lyricism, but there's another layer to her. Not only is she connected to "betty," but her story is also hinted at earlier on evermore in the aforementioned "'tis the season," with a lyric mentioning Los Angeles and fake new friends.