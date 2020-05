Selena Gomez’s Quarantine Cooking Show Is Coming To HBO Max This Summer

According to the announcement , the series is an "unapologetically authentic cookalong," where Gomez will welcome a revolving door of master chefs who will guide her through each meal. Guests will call in remotely and Gomez is a stand-in for all the enthusiastic-yet-misguided quarantine cooks out ther e. "I've always been very vocal about my love of food," Gomez said in a press release about the new show. "I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have the formal training, though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."