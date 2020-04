Nadiya Hussain Talks Cooking In Quarantine & Her Show Hitting Netflix

I'm all about batch cooking and when I make a recipe, I'll add some extra bits to it to double it up so I've got some in the freezer. The first couple of weeks, we were okay because we had meals in the freezer that I just needed to reheat. For me, my freezer's my godsend. It's the thing that keeps my kids alive in some sense because when I'm away, they know mommy's cooked them meals. They just pop it out, defrost it, cook it, and it's done. That's kind of my life, that's how it's always been so nothing has really changed there.I am struggling in that I don't have access to eggs constantly. I'm lucky because we have four chickens, so we get four eggs every day. But that presents a choice. Sometimes I have to say, 'Right, okay, well I've got to give the kids eggs for breakfast today, and then I'll think about baking a cake in about two days when I've got enough eggs.' Sometimes when you get baking, you get eight eggs in and you think, where have all the eggs gone? That's something I take for granted. A few months ago, I would've just gone and happily used 10, 12, 15 eggs in a bake and not even thought about it. So for me, it's changed how I bake but not so much how I cook...When I am baking, it's for a specific purpose like for NHS staff — we've tried to bake cakes and give them to the hospital and all of that.