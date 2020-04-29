Nadiya Hussain Talks Cooking In Quarantine & Her Show Hitting Netflix

Refinery29: As someone who obviously loves to cook and bake and is very good at it, how did you get to a place where you started embracing shortcuts? And how did that turn into an idea for a show?

Nadiya Hussain: I started baking when I was 20 and I started cooking when I was about nine, so I've been doing both for quite a long time now. But I grew up in a working-class immigrant family, we didn't have luxuries and we ate what we were given. My granddad was a farmer so we grew what we could and we never ever wasted. So cooking without waste and cooking using everything I've got and taking shortcuts are things that I've been doing for years. It's completely natural to me. So this seemed like such a natural show to do. In so many ways, it felt so close to everything that I do and how I cook. I just couldn't not do the show. It felt so true and very real to my experience and background.