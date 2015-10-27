Britain has a new baking queen.Nadiya Hussain made headlines when she was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off earlier this month — and not just for her skills with a whisk.The 30-year-old mother of three rose to stardom during her time on the popular BBC television cooking competition (think Top Chef but for baked goods), inspiring a fan following of “Nadiyators” who sing her sweet-toothed praises on social media.But some in Britain and beyond are celebrating more than Hussain's delicious desserts. The win by a Muslim woman who wears a hijab was also cast as a victory for tolerance and cultural diversity in the U.K. — one that could help counter prejudice.Hussain took a break from baking to correspond with Refinery29 about her win, what it means, and what’s next.“Well, it’s quite interesting to hear the win being described as a ‘seminal cultural win’ in papers such as The New York Times. It felt more like an ‘unforeseen emotive victory’ closer to home. The response that I got from the show was astonishing, to say the least. I have had messages from all directions and through all mediums, all relaying their messages of support and goodwill.”“To be called a positive role model for young British Muslims is astounding and also very flattering. I am also British, Bangladeshi, a stay-at-home mum, and a wife. I play many roles in my life, and if I can relate to anyone at any level, that, for me, is a massive achievement. It is so flattering to think women look up to me after following the show. I hope my being on the show will allow women to believe that anything is possible. I certainly believe that now!”