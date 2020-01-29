From Chopped To Cake Boss, These Are The 10 Best Food Shows On Hulu

In May of 2019, it was officially announced that David Chang's Majordomo Media, Chrissy Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions, and Vox Media Studios had begun a multi-year partnership to develop and produce a slate of original food programming for Hulu. Since then, fans of food TV have been eagerly waiting for the so-called "Hulu Kitchen" programs to hit the streaming platform, especially Chang and Teigen's cooking and talk show Family Style. Though we still don't have an official launch date for this original content, there are several food series already available on Hulu for you to enjoy in the meantime.
A variety of culinary-focused programs from Food Network, Travel Channel, TLC, Fox, and more can be streamed on Hulu's website and app right now. That means you can eat vicariously through the likes of Guy Fieri and Antony Bourdain and get sucked into the competition of MasterChef and Top Chef. You can even daydream about what dishes you would make if you were ever faced with a dreaded Chopped mystery basket. To get swept away by all these different kinds of cooking shows, all you need is a Hulu subscription.