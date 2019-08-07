Disney Just Announced A New Streaming Service Bundle With Hulu & ESPN

Four months after announcing the forthcoming launch of its very own streaming service, Disney+, Disney just shared that it will also offer a Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle priced at $12.99 per month. The bundle, which will be made available on November 12, the same day of Disney+'s launch, will save $5/month for users who would otherwise pay for each service individually. (Disney+ alone will cost $6.99, ESPN+ costs $4.99, and Hulu with ads starts at $5.99.) It's a logical move, given that ESPN+ is a sports streaming service owned by Disney — and Disney has a 60% stake in Hulu. Just when we thought there couldn't possibly be more streaming services to choose from.
In terms of how this deal stacks up to its streaming service competitors, the Disney+ bundle subscription is right on par with a standard Netflix subscription, which also costs $12.99 per month. It's cheaper than HBO Now, which costs $14.99/month, as well as HBO's forthcoming service HBO Max, which will reportedly cost between $16 and $17 per month. NBC also recently announced that it, too, will be releasing a streaming service next year that will cost around $12/month. And the jury's out on how Disney's bundle will compare to Apple TV+, the price of which hasn't yet been announced.
As for what you can get with the bundle — Disney+ will house all the Disney Channel Original Movies (’90s kids, rejoice), as well as Marvel and Star Wars movies, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, the classic Disney oldies like Snow White, and a ton of original content, including a National Geographic documentary series called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a new animated Marvel series, and the Phineas and Ferb movie. And then, of course, with ESPN+ you can access live games from MLB, MLS, Serie A, FA Cup, EFL, NHL, and UFC, as well as college sports. And the Hulu plan included in the bundle is ad-supported, with access to all Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale and Pen15, as well as the entirety of the Hulu library.
