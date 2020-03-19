To make the Internet-famous drink, add equal parts (about two tablespoons per serving) hot water, sugar, and instant coffee to a big bowl. The water needs to be hot so that the coffee and sugar can dissolve. If you don't have a hand mixer (or can't be bothered with the cleaning), it's going to take some elbow grease. Use a fork or a whisk to mix it all together — it will help you add air into the mixture so it gets fluffy. For a happy medium, you can use a milk frother. Once everything is mixed in and the mixture looks frothy and glossy, pour it into a glass of milk (ice optional) and serve.