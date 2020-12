That Selena Gomez Joke In The New Saved By The Bell Did Not Go Over Well

Saved by the Bell’s new storyline returns to Bayside, but the school is nothing like you remember it. For one thing, it’s a lot more diverse — a consequence of students from different parts of town being transferred into the district — and the student body is marked by Zoomers with particularly hot takes about literally everything. In the episode 8, two of Bayside’s students ponder the circumstances of Gomez’s 2017 kidney transplant , arguing about who donated their organs to the pop star for the lifesaving surgery.