The Saved By The Bell Reboot Casts Trans Activist Josie Totah As Its Lead

The reboot of Saved By the Bell will stream on NBC’s forthcoming platform, Peacock . It reunites Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley, who portrayed A.C. Slater and Jessie “I’m So Excited!” Spano . Though former SBTB star Mark-Paul Gosselaar hasn’t said if he will appear on the series, his character Zack Morris — who is now the governor of California, because of course — kicks off the action when an educational crisis forces him to send low-income students to high-performing institutions, like his alma mater Bayside High.