What Is Peacock, The Latest Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max Rival?

Are you ready to Peacock and chill? We've long known that NBC is coming for Netflix's neck, snatching The Office away from the dominant streaming platform for its own soon-to-be-launched streaming service. On Tuesday, the company announced a whole host of programming that's on its way to the service, as well as its long-awaited name: Peacock.
The moniker is a nod to the NBC logo, and as far as Twitter is concerned, a joke from 30 Rock. It won't officially start streaming any programming until April 2020, and exact subscription pricing is still unknown (for context, Disney+ is anticipated to be around $6.99 for month, and Apple TV+ $4.99 per month for a family subscription, according to NBC News). However, they've already started luring audiences away from their tried-and-true staples of services like Netflix and Hulu, and getting ahead of Disney+ and Apple TV+'s launches this November, by announcing a bunch of irresistible shows and movies that will be exclusively available for those who decide to add Peacock to their binge-watching-service rotation.
According to Variety, there are reboots and revivals galore on their way to the platform, including a Battlestar Galactica reboot executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, plus a Saved By The Bell revival with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles. A Punky Brewster sequel series starring original actress Soleil Moon Frye has also been ordered to pilot.
New comedies like The Amber Ruffin Show and Ed Helms' Rutherford Falls will join a truly impressive lineup of tried-and-true TV staples: 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Downton Abbey, Everyone Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Parenthood, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Will & Grace, and more.
