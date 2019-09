: "My favorite one was — there is a lady who I'm too young to have heard of named Sheila E. In the eighties, she would play these three drums. I forget what it's called, the three drum thing. She had a big eighties hair and just a friggin' bustier that was half-leopard and half-shiny. She's the one who sings, ' She wants to lead the glamorous life .' I wanted to do it. I wanted to dress up like Sheila E. and explain what a super delegate was. And then I'd be like, 'A superdelegate is easy to explain. But first you gotta start with spelling out its name. S! [drums] U! [drums].' She would never get around to explaining what a superdelegate was. And it got close! They made the costume! We did it later at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser, so I don't feel too sad about it. But I could do that sketch everyday."