AR: "It's rare that someone will come up to us and say, 'Write something about this!' What usually happens is Monday we pitch, and Thursday we write sketches. We read sketches that we have written. A lot of times things come up through there. But every once in a while, we will be like, 'Oh my god, it is 11 a.m., and some shit just happened. And then we will work together to piece the script together. And then run and see if they have time to read it and want to do it. That happens sometimes. Those are the exciting days! That's happening today!"