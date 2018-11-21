Why Is Demi Lovato Unfollowing All Her Old Friends?

It appears Demi Lovato is making some sweeping life changes in the wake of her reported overdose. Following her hospitalization this summer, Lovato entered and left rehab, and is now seemingly trimming down her social media. Fans noticed that the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is no longer following some of her close pals on Instagram, just a day after she defended accusations that she and her team were "rotten."
On Instagram, Lovato is no longer following Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, or Iggy Azalea. Gomez also appears to not be following Lovato, unlike Jonas who continues to follow the singer.
“All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing," she told the outlet. "I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say.”
There's no reason to believe Lovato's unfollowing of the star comes from a place of malice — Gomez knows more than anyone that sometimes it's important to step back. It's likely that's the reason for this unfollowing, but Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato's team for comment.
While she hasn't spoken about this decision, Lovato did appear in the comments on Instagram recently to speak out against those who she feels mistreated her during her health struggles.
"True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD," she told a fan. It's possible she was referring to Danielle Martin, her former personal trainer who told Inside Edition that she was "extremely disappointed in the people [she was hanging out with]. Obviously, she needs to recognize herself that these are not friends who ... truly care about her. I mean she could have died."
What's most important is that Lovato is recovering, and doing what she needs to do for herself both online and off.
