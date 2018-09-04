Selena Gomez Breaks Her Silence On Demi Lovato's Apparent Overdose

It's been a little over a month since Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital after an apparent drug overdose. In the ensuing month, celebrities, fans, and family have all released public statements of love and support for the singer, who has since been discharged from the hospital and entered an inpatient rehab facility for addiction.
In the days and weeks following the overdose, Lovato's fans questioned why longtime friend Selena Gomez's voice was missing from the sweeping show of public encouragement. Now, in an interview for Elle magazine's October issue, Gomez finally breaks her silence.
Advertisement
At the time of the interview, a mere six days after Lovato's hospitalization, Gomez chokes up when the reporter brings up Lovato, revealing that she had, in fact, lent her support, but she did so privately. “All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing," Gomez says, adding, "I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say.”
It's no surprise Gomez chose to reach out to her childhood friend away from prying eyes. Having recently made the move from Los Angeles to Orange County to avoid public scrutiny and the relentless pursuit of the paparazzi, Gomez has kept her private life close to her heart lately, keeping her thoughts on ex boyfriend Justin Bieber's recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin very vague.
Weeks after her overdose, Lovato released a statement about her "road to recovery," addressing her fans and supporters directly: "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement