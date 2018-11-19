Demi Lovato Defends Herself After Fan Deems Her “Rotten”

Demi Lovato has taken to social media to clear the air after a fan claimed her team was "rotten" and that Lovato had made a poor decision in firing one of her dancers. Per People, when a fan claimed on Instagram that Lovato shouldn't have fired Dani Vitale — "she’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years," the fan wrote — Lovato chimed in.
"You have no idea what you're talking about," Lovato wrote, adding, "True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD."
Lovato apparently later added that she wasn't referring specifically to Vitale. Representation for Lovato did not immediately reply to Refinery29's request for comment, and Lovato did not comment further on the post.
Lovato's assertion that she wasn't talking about Vitale led fans to believe she's instead talking about Danielle Martin, Lovato's former personal trainer who gave an interview to Inside Edition shortly after news broke that Lovato had overdosed.
In July, Lovato reportedly overdosed. She was taken to the hospital and, a week later, admitted to an outpatient treatment facility. In early November, there were reports that Lovato had officially left treatment. Lovato appeared to confirm these reports when she posted a photo of herself going to vote. In the caption, she wrote that she was "grateful" she was home in time to cast her vote.
Lovato, like many, isn't afraid to make her voice heard — whether it's by casting her vote or correcting a boisterous fan account.
