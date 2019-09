Demi Lovato Defends Herself After Fan Deems Her “Rotten”

Demi Lovato has taken to social media to clear the air after a fan claimed her team was "rotten" and that Lovato had made a poor decision in firing one of her dancers. Per People , when a fan claimed on Instagram that Lovato shouldn't have fired Dani Vitale — "she’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years," the fan wrote — Lovato chimed in.