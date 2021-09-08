Every Only Murders In The Building Character (& Cameo) Is A Suspect

Of course, Only Murders in the Building has a wealth of twists and turns, but some of the show's biggest surprises aren't even related to the plot. Famous talk show hosts, comedians, musicians, and more pop up throughout the season, some playing bystanders or even suspects. Read on for all of Arconia's innocent and not-so-innocent residents, sleuths, and surprising celebrity cameos — the killer might just be in this slideshow.