Last year, word of a possible Modern Family spinoff started circulating, with reports that ABC wanted to find a way to continue the popular family sitcom. A world without the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tuckers is just not a world we want to live in, and now that Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) is a mom, it seemed like the writers still had a lot of story left to tell. Unfortunately, there's nothing coming down the pipeline immediately, in terms of a direct Modern Family spinoff. No one is saying "never," though.