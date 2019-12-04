I’ve never voted because honestly I just don’t understand politics. It really goes completely over my head. I’ve tried my hardest to read up and try to make sense of it but it doesn’t work. I feel like if I don’t understand it then I shouldn’t have an opinion on it and vote. Whatever the outcome of who wins, the country always seems to end up in a mess regardless. If I’m totally honest, they just seem like a lying bunch of wankers to me who are in it for their own agendas and not for the sake of the country.