if u stay up late on election eve, you might catch a glimpse of santa arriving with a big bag of cans for the lads pic.twitter.com/85KhsUp7DW— The Absolute Goose (@SuzeMarsupial) June 7, 2017
London London lovely London lovely metropolitan liberal elite echo chamber latte drinking cereal cafe labour voting motherfuckers ❤❤❤— Harry Harris (@CmonHarris) June 9, 2017
Can't get done for running through wheat fields if you get rid of 20,000+ police officers pic.twitter.com/fCjXt0HQe8— Ross Carley (@rosscarleyx) 6 June 2017
An entire nation was going to go to bed.— tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 8, 2017
An entire nation is not going to bed. #2017Election
I AM SINGING "WHEAT FIELD RUNNER" TO THE TUNE OF "FUNK SOUL BROTHER" AT A PHOTO OF THERESA MAY https://t.co/uHtl0XiGyb— rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 8, 2017
Conservative seats turning red like #exitpoll #BBCElection pic.twitter.com/AQEeMgaSSL— Georgie (@LieutenantSloth) June 8, 2017
You vs the guy everyone told you NOT TO FUCKING WORRY ABOUT pic.twitter.com/BtPvFNxcOd— monsieur ribéry (@vicar_of_sibley) June 8, 2017
CAN YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING, SINGING THE SONG OF ANGRY MEN https://t.co/dQw44rcEVS— Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) June 8, 2017
iF i LoSe JuSt SiX sEaTs I wIlL lOsE tHiS eLeCtIoN aNd JeReMy cOrByN wIlL bE sIiTtInG dOwN tO nEgOtIaTe WiTh EuRoPe https://t.co/nyuZXGHMdR— james ? (@jamesjbrighton) June 8, 2017
PM: 'If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and @jeremycorbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe' #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/rTLrU2cqyK— Wayne Emanuel (@wayne_emanuel) June 9, 2017
Astonishing scenes in Hastings as Amber Rudd asks for a 35th recount pic.twitter.com/XBpMHjRaR8— Matt ? (@PadrinoMatt) June 9, 2017
I'm going to go to these places in Scotland that voted Tory, and I'm going to drop litter.— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) June 9, 2017
.@theresa_may Hey girl, are you British Rail? Cos you're getting publicly owned.— Ben Davis ? (@bendavis_86) June 8, 2017
Theresa May calling an election like pic.twitter.com/4osX3QwTb4— Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) June 9, 2017
#TheresaMay right now #hungparliament #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/Ej4d99VUxA— Amar (@Amar_sian) June 9, 2017
This is how they'll explain it to Trump. #massivelylosing #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/vns5pXH1H4— kate finnigan (@K_Finnigan) June 9, 2017
"You're not going to believe this, Brenda..." #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/Zxm11ButKM— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2017
Go to your happy place...happy place.... #hungparliament pic.twitter.com/IqK2VNihEq— Thomas Jones (@tomj191) 9 June 2017
Theresa May when she saw those youth turnout numbers pic.twitter.com/o7CFpA29Kz— ? (@KirbyAfua) 9 June 2017
I have the solution to this #hungparliament pic.twitter.com/NXG7Ev8p6J— Robert Hewis (@RobertHewis) June 9, 2017
When you call a snap election and the electorate snaps back...#hungparliament pic.twitter.com/ZYomxLEVNk— Lee Dalloway (@LeeDalloway) June 9, 2017
If any of you have the faintest idea what the situation will be come Sunday morning, do let us know... pic.twitter.com/KRyLNYOCsh— SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) June 9, 2017
You're kidding -said absolutely nobody. https://t.co/kEz1LHK9Bf— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) June 9, 2017
The DUP already being given the full Wikipedia treatment pic.twitter.com/kDIdSqObOB— Helen Nianias (@helennianias) June 9, 2017
Fiver says the Queen pretends to be out when Theresa May rings the doorbell... #GE2017— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) 9 June 2017
"It's understood that May's audience with the Queen will last 40 minutes." The first 39 of which will be the Queen pissing herself laughing.— Pete Sinclair (@pete_sinclair) 9 June 2017
"I would like to form a government with the..."— Ken Shabby (@MrKenShabby) June 9, 2017
"...No"
"Pardon?"
"You heard, fuck off" pic.twitter.com/F7QbWPch6k
Theresa May says country needs certainty, she must be furious with the Theresa May who called a snap election which disastrously backfired— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) 9 June 2017
It's like she noted the election result & thought 'sod it, I'll read the same speech anyway'.— Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) 9 June 2017
May is ???? close to talking about her record crowd sizes.— rachelrobertsREAL (@scouserachel) 9 June 2017
"Corbyn will take us back to the 70's". THAT'S NOT FAR ENOUGH - WE WANT MEDIEVAL #GE2017 #2017Election #DUP #DUPCoalition pic.twitter.com/z8jtlA2m3f— Shane. (@SJMageean) June 9, 2017
I have a feeling we'll all be back here soon and with the same expression as this cat #DUPcoalition pic.twitter.com/53qQPZVbgP— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) 9 June 2017
From 33% turnout in the EU referendum 2016 to 72% in #GE2017. 18-24 year olds you have just made history! pic.twitter.com/oVYZ16eMJ7— Jonelle Awomoyi MYP (@jonelleawoMYP) June 9, 2017
This result has served as an elegant rebuttal to the notion that Britain's youth are feckless, disengaged, bed-bound wastrels. They rock.— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 9, 2017
'Would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for those pesky kids...' #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/s9cXYQN5ot— Me (@daisy_and_me) June 9, 2017
At the palace hoping to get in first and form a govt while the others are dithering pic.twitter.com/bC5cLnzAoV— Grayson Perry (@Alan_Measles) June 9, 2017