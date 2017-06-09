Story from News

The Best Tweets About The General Election

Jess Commons
Yesterday, the general election that barely anyone wanted was held and, well, things were a lot more interesting than anyone expected.
As it stands at the moment, Theresa May has reached a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to form a coalition.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter has been a wild ride for the past 12 hours and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Let us take you on a journey...
Things started off with Labour supporters oscillating between self-deprecation and quiet hope.
Then the exit polls came in. And the mood changed.
People began to whisper about the possibility of a hung parliament – some more confidently than others.
After a number of key Conservative seats turned Labour, the left went from quietly hopeful to, well, fabulously excited.
Something awkward happened.
People really liked retweeting this tweet from Theresa May.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd asked for recounts in her constituency of Hastings and Rye (she narrowly held on to her seat in the end).
Things got a bit spicy in Scotland when several SNP seats were unexpectedly claimed by Conservatives.
But mainly, people were really into calling Theresa May out.
At around 4am, a hung parliament was declared. Some worried how to explain something to the President of the United States that none of us fully understood either.
Could there be another election, people wondered, fearing for the mental wellbeing of Brenda from Bristol.
The wheat field thing refused to die.
The hung parliament delighted many who offered innovative ideas on how to rectify the situation.
Realistically, though, no one had any idea what was going on.
Although they did know that UKIP had an absolute 'mare.
Now, though, it looks like Theresa May might have made a deal with the DUP. Latest reports suggest she is heading to Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm to ask the Queen for permission to form a government.
The British public responded as expected.
As Theresa May arrived at Buckingham Palace, good cheer was in wild abundance.
Then Theresa May gave a speech which confused everyone quite a lot.
So a DUP x Conservative coalition is under way. And people are not happy.
But remember kids, whatever happens in this uncertain time, there are two very important things to take away from this election.
Firstly, 18-24 year olds NAILED this election. The official figures relating how many young people turned out to vote aren't known yet but estimates point to it being a stunning 72%. Young people are more politically engaged than ever, and whatever happens, that is fantastic news.
Secondly, Grayson Perry has totally got your back. Now and always.
