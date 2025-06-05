It’s The Most Fabulous Time Of Year — Venus In Taurus Is Here
It's the most fabulous time of the year. Venus and Taurus bring us positivity, creativity, and luxury from June 6th to July 4th. In the weeks ahead we will surround ourselves with art, beauty, and pleasantness. There will be good food, good sex, good rest, and no real cares in the world. Doesn’t that sound nice? And you’re not dreaming. This will be our reality. You can let out a long sigh of relief.
When it comes to style and flare, Venus in Taurus is a step above the rest. This placement is known for its fine palette and indulgent desires. Luxury, elegance, and taste are elements of Venus in Taurus’s aesthetic. If you have super fine fits, take them out and wear them during this time. If not, you might consider going on a hunt for some items to align. When Venus is in Taurus not only do we want to feel good, we also want to look good.
The same applies to our makeup, perfume, and self-care routines — look, we didn't make up the rules, we’re just following the ideals of the Venusian placement. Venus in Taurus makes it a habit to go to spas to decompress. Physical touch through massage, acupuncture, or facials helps Venus in Taurus heal since it appeals to its earthly senses. Even cuddle parties can transcend Venus in Taurus to a better state of being. Put a class or treatment on iCal to lean into a healthier vibe in the weeks ahead. You may even start going weekly. If you cannot, walking in nature or forest bathing will also be fulfilling.
So, let’s talk about sex, bb. This transit is all about embracing our sensual pleasures. Say ”yes” to hedonism. Don't deny pleasure to yourself! Sex without a grand finale won't cut it, and we’ll want to experience multiple orgasms both solo and with company. We may become momentary flirts and players. Anything with anyone is possible now that planetary ruler, Venus, is riding the Bull. Pop a bottle and have fun.
This time around Venus in Taurus is a little friskier than ever. Venus will square Pluto on June 9th, intensifying relationships and power struggles within them. Reconciliation is possible and a stronger foundation will be built as a result, but it will take some time to resolve matters because Venus in Taurus hates when its peace is disrupted. The romantic planet is also making decisions about relationships on June 26th, when it connects with the Nodes of Destiny. We are defining partnerships and deciding how to proceed on July 4th, when Venus connects with your Uranus (the freedom seeking planet wants us to be autonomous on Independence Day) urging us to grant ourselves space to think. Acting aloof on this day is totally acceptable because we will want alone time away from the fireworks. Shake-ups and breakups are possible if boundaries aren’t respected. All in all, this doesn’t spell out doom or gloom in matters of love, we are in our heads and not our hearts trying to figure out our own lives. It’s only until we get pressed by others will relationships start to get a temporary clap back. Most likely, we’ll switch up the dynamic and evolve — for the better.
Important Dates:
June 6th: Venus glides into Taurus, bringing a lusty and relaxing vibe our way.
June 9th: Venus in Taurus squares Pluto in Aquarius, creating drama and intense dynamics since our emotions are at a high.
June 11th: Venus in Taurus and Mercury in Cancer link up, allowing us to communicate our innermost feelings.
June 26th: Venus in Taurus connects with the Nodes of Destiny, pushing us to contemplate our romantic futures and present situations.
July 4th: Venus forms a conjunction to Uranus in Taurus, urging us to reveal our true selves and state our deepest needs to those we love.
