A common piece of advice we hear when looking into tactics for deeper penetration is to elevate our hips. Sure, this can be accomplished with a regular pillow — but why settle? No matter how satisfying your sex life is, few people would turn down some extra help. And sex pillows are just that: a little something, something specifically designed to give you the lift you need to maximise your pleasure.
Thankfully, the world has realised that sex pillows have so much more to offer than lower-back support. By playing with shapes, texture, and technology, you get more, um, bang for your buck.
"The main thing it changes is the way positions feel," says Chelsea McCain of porn retailer AdultEmpire. "Doggy style will have a deeper penetration. Missionary will be a little less bland when you feel your G-spot or P-spot being hit. Oral will be effortless without neck pains when your partner's body is raised up and at a perfect level for you to work your magic."
Ahead, we rounded up a whole range of options. If you want a convenient lift, leverage to accomplish more positions, a full-on sex machine that you can use solo, or simply some easy-to-wash pillowcases for going old school, there's a sex pillow for you. Sit back (on a pillow), relax, and enjoy.