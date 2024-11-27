My friends are good with me drinking less than them. They don’t pressure me to drink more, and if they ask me whether I want another, it’s never in an intense way. I’m extremely grateful for this. My guy friends also recognise they’re larger than me and so if we drank the same amount, I’d be wasted (men can consume eight units of alcohol before it’s considered binge drinking). I also have a couple of “moderate drinker” friends. Every so often though, I encounter someone who takes issue with me either not wanting to drink at all (e.g. if I drank the night before) or only having one. “Oh, well I can’t have one if you’re not!” is usually the response to me saying no to booze. “Why not?” I’ll protest. Then I’ll make a mental note to make sure the next meet-up happens during the day so that coffee is all we naturally go for. One time I went to the bar to get a lemonade and when I came back I lied that there was vodka in my glass too, just to get someone off my case.