Evidence that even moderate drinking can be harmful is mounting but Georgie's is a familiar rationale. Matthew Birke* is 32 and works in advertising. He has always been quite socially anxious. For him, drinking and socialising are inextricable. "Meeting new people makes me feel on edge and tired. Booze has always mitigated that a bit," he says. "But I had a shock when I started working in a media organisation at 23. The entrenched culture around drinking was new to me. It was a given that you’d be out most nights and hungover most days and I don’t think anyone really liked it. ‘The Sesh’ terrified me then and does now." I ask why he thinks people still booze, even if they aren't really enjoying it and find they struggle with the after-effects. His response will ring true for many. "The embarrassment of being called boring was a huge reason for taking part."