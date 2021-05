How Society Makes Women Regret Drinking More Than Men

Events of recent months have brought up already raw feelings around female safety – from the death of Sarah Everard to the release of Promising Young Woman . According to 2021 statistics , 39% of rape victims reported being under the influence of alcohol at the time of assault; the percentage of assailants who were reported to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of assault was exactly the same. Yet it is the victims who are forced to answer questions about 'drinking too much '. With already dismally low rape convictions continuing to fall this year, is it any wonder that the majority of rape victims in one 2015 study blamed themselves We could posit, therefore, that the feelings of blame, shame and regret that women feel about drinking too much are largely symptoms of actions exhibited by dreadful men. "Women take the blame and think that if they hadn’t got drunk then it wouldn’t have happened," says Davies. "We’ve got the message drummed in from a very young age that we need to be careful – and somehow blame ourselves for getting pissed even though it’s not our fault. Women have the right to get drunk too!"So what lies ahead for the future of women and drinking regrets? Perhaps with Generation Z drinking less (though 16 to 24-year-olds are taking record levels of ketamine and have increased their cocaine use by 73% since 2013), it may be less of a worry in coming years. But for those who do still drink, and with the world opening up again , it continues to be a concern. Pragmatically, Ann says that women should continue to count their drinks and drink in moderation but, at a root level, it seems that the dissolving of drinking shame and stigma rests – as ever – in educating hearts, minds and men.