Why I’m Embracing The September Urge To Reinvent Myself

I’ve become an inside person and I’m less inclined to accept social invitations. I learned to love running and ran a half-marathon. Meanwhile, I went through a painful breakup at the very start of the pandemic and I moved in with my person at the end of lockdown 5 where I live in Manchester, UK. I fought depression for the first time and I’m finally taking my mental health seriously. I left freelancing and started a new dream role. Somehow, I like to cook now. Me. I was the OG workaholic and party animal with no time to sleep, let alone cook. But now, I don’t revel in busyness like I once did. I got older and I feel older. For the past few years, I have been in a period of flux and, now, this September I’m ready to plant my feet firmly on the ground. I really want to own this new me, whoever she is.