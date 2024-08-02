I’m An African Eldest Daughter — Is This Why I’m A “Giver” In Relationships?

“There are cultural dynamics to growing up in a country like Nigeria,” says Adesuwa Ewaigbokan, a UK-certified sex and relationship therapist based in Lagos Nigeria, to Unbothered. “The traditional expectations and respect for authority may limit personal freedom. Gender roles and expectations can also impact [a woman’s] relationships and self-perceptions.” As an African first-born daughter, there can be a limit to how far you can go in expressing your adolescent angst, exuberance, or personal flairs. Not only because you are always reminded to “remember the daughter of whom you are” but also because you grow up feeling responsible even for the actions of your younger ones. “Growing up as a first-born, I was always reminded that my siblings look up to me, so I always have to tread every path with extra care,” shares Titilope, a 29-year-old Nigerian fashion designer with Unbothered. “Seemingly harmless situations came, but I had to live in a way that my siblings could follow after. It always seemed like I was being watched and monitored by the whole world.” Adesuwa Ewaigbokan empathizes with Titilope’s experience. “Growing up in a typical Nigerian setting puts you in a place of immense responsibility where you are expected to not only set an example for your siblings in terms of morals but you are also somehow to be responsible for the growth of your siblings and family.”