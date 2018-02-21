Believe it or not, the baggy jean is about to make a comeback. Get ready to channel your inner '90s and early-aughts icons like Natalie Portman, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore, because Levi's has surprised us all by launching the much-loved anti-fits of the period with a selection of loose-fitting pieces in soft, washed-down denim, including a jean, a trucker jacket, a pair of shorts, and some overalls that have all mastered that perfect throwback oversized fit. Ranging from $69.50 to $98, the items are a cheap thrill that'll shoot you right back to 2002. Now all you need to do is dig out those baby tees and scrunchies.