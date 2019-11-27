Few things are more inherently American than Levi's jeans. The brand's renowned 501s have been defining our nation's fashion sense ever since Bruce Springsteen modeled them, and his perky assets, on the cover of his Born in the USA album. The only thing more patriotic might our obsession with Black Friday (Thanksgiving who?). So consider us tickled that there are so many Levi's options on sale during the shopping holiday.
From Macy's to Urban Outfitters, Amazon to Levi's own website, it seems like almost every major retailer is boasting some Levi's discount for cyber week. You won't find us complaining. Collecting the wedgie jean in every wash has become one of our favorite hobbies. In case you're on the same wavelength, we've gone ahead and pulled together a list of all of our favorite Black Friday Levi's deals. We'll see you at the checkout line.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.