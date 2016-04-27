Contrary to popular belief, Coachella style isn't just fringe, neon, and cultural appropriation (though these, er, "trends" definitely dominate the scene). But, having experienced the event both IRL and via our Instagram feeds this year, we've come to realize that festival fashion can be cool, especially when some Levi's are involved.
If there's one piece we noticed over and over again, it was a reliable pair of jorts — something we all know, love, and, most importantly, probably already have in our closets. To make our denim goods feel fresh for summer, we're looking to these five Coachella outfits ahead: They don't try too hard, are cleverly styled, and so easy to replicate. Next time you're heading out to the desert (or any warm destination, really), don't forget your baby blues.
