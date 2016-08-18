Kendall Jenner Is Already Wearing Fashion's New It Shoe

Earlier this month, Italian brand Alberta Ferretti launched the Mia Mule, a luxurious velvet mule with even more elegant embroidery. The style seemed poised for success right away; a gaggle of fashionable folk were already wearing the shoes out and about on all sorts of envy-inducing vacations. We predicted the mule could succeed the Gucci loafer as the It Shoe of 2016, even. Well, if you had any lingering doubts about whether this style would stick, you can safely put those aside: The mules were just spotted on Kendall Jenner.
We're not at all surprised that the Vogue cover girl fell quick for this style. First, Alberta Ferretti's slipper directly draws from classic '90s footwear silhouettes — and, as we know, Jenner and associates have very much been feeling the styles of a decade they barely lived through. (The chokers, #OOTDs, and diffusion line inspiration boards have been well-documented.) Secondly, Jenner is one of the most closely-followed figures in fashion, in part because she's on the pulse of emerging trends. So, if there's something vaguely trendy on the horizon, odds are Jenner and stylist Monica Rose are onto it.
The incredibly regal shoe — with its plush, cognac velvet outer and rich, embroidered flowers — dressed up a low-key (if textbook) summer outfit of a plain black bodysuit paired with denim cutoffs. She polished off the look with a Louis Vuitton backpack and sunglasses at night. (Very Hollywood.)
As with most It Shoes, though, part of the allure of the Alberta Ferretti Mia mule is its restrictive price tag: A pair will set you back $1,090 — and it's still almost sold out. At least copying Jenner's exact Only Hearts bodysuit is a lot easier on the wallet, since it's just $52. The model must have a thing for sure sellouts, since her Re/Done shorts are also in limited supply. It's better to DIY cutoffs, anyway.
Still, if Jenner's outfit gives you an itching for new shoes, check out these heels you can actually walk in. Your feet will thank you.
