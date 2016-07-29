Kendall Jenner Ditches The Choker For This $1 Accessory

When a nostalgia-driven trend becomes as ubiquitous as the choker has, we have to wonder when it'll hit its breaking point. The biggest celeb champions of the neck-hugging accessory have been those on stylist-to-the-stars Monica Rose's roster — Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in particular. But there comes a time when you need to mix things up. And Jenner just introduced a brand-new spin to the trend with our favorite $1 accessory.
The bandana comeback has been a long time coming — way before Taylor Swift deemed chokers the new flower crowns of Coachella. Jenner's latest look sets up this easy accessory as a formidable successor to the choker. The model spent a day hanging with her family, bird-watching, and cruising about town with a printed scarf tied daintily around her neck, framed by a formfitting off-the-shoulder crop top and dramatic cat-eye sunglasses from Le Specs.
Our favorite part about this styling trick? You can DIY it with virtually any short or skinny scarf around your home. You can wear it in the front for a bolo-esque look. Knotted coolly to the side (à la Kendall), the neckerchief had a slight Parisian sensibility to it. As we've seen before, there isn't really a wrong way to try it. Extra points if you find a vintage ride to match your retro-inspired lewk.
The bandana comeback has been a long time coming — way before Taylor Swift deemed chokers the new flower crowns of Coachella. Jenner's latest look sets up this easy accessory as a formidable successor to the choker. The model spent a day hanging with her family, bird-watching, and cruising about town with a printed scarf tied daintily around her neck, framed by a formfitting off-the-shoulder crop top and dramatic cat-eye sunglasses from Le Specs.
Our favorite part about this styling trick? You can DIY it with virtually any short or skinny scarf around your home. You can wear it in the front for a bolo-esque look. Knotted coolly to the side (à la Kendall), the neckerchief had a slight Parisian sensibility to it. As we've seen before, there isn't really a wrong way to try it. Extra points if you find a vintage ride to match your retro-inspired lewk.
Advertisement