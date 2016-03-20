You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Levi's legendary Wedgie jean is everywhere — all over your Instagram, on all the butts among your best-butted friends, and on a Jenner, even. Between the unmistakable name and the celebrity and blogger love online, the butt-lifting, perfectly cropped, high-waisted jeans have built a cult following in just a matter of months. But our friends at Levi's let us in on a new style that's bound to sell just as fast as the currently sold-out Wedgie. And being longtime proponents of flared jeans, we're almost even more excited about this one.
Enter: the Kick Flare. It's practically everything you love about the Wedgie, but with a bit of a flare added to a cropped-and-frayed leg that hits right at the ankle. They sit high on the waist and have that perfectly lived-in look you love. Not only are they in stock, but most washes of the Kick Flare come in at only $62 — not bad for a pair of flattering jeans you'll basically live in. So, click on to shop this fashion-favorite silhouette before it follows in the Wedgie's sold-out footsteps. And if it's already gone by the time you read this, we've provided some similar options, too.
Levi's legendary Wedgie jean is everywhere — all over your Instagram, on all the butts among your best-butted friends, and on a Jenner, even. Between the unmistakable name and the celebrity and blogger love online, the butt-lifting, perfectly cropped, high-waisted jeans have built a cult following in just a matter of months. But our friends at Levi's let us in on a new style that's bound to sell just as fast as the currently sold-out Wedgie. And being longtime proponents of flared jeans, we're almost even more excited about this one.
Enter: the Kick Flare. It's practically everything you love about the Wedgie, but with a bit of a flare added to a cropped-and-frayed leg that hits right at the ankle. They sit high on the waist and have that perfectly lived-in look you love. Not only are they in stock, but most washes of the Kick Flare come in at only $62 — not bad for a pair of flattering jeans you'll basically live in. So, click on to shop this fashion-favorite silhouette before it follows in the Wedgie's sold-out footsteps. And if it's already gone by the time you read this, we've provided some similar options, too.