This update was originally published on February 27, 2017.
Update: It's a good day for our backsides. On Monday, nearly a year after Levi's launched the Wedgie jean that overshadowed all jeans that came before it, the brand has introduced a new denim style: The straight-fit Wedgie. Just in time for Spring, these give us everything we love about the original Wedgie (in all of its butt-accentuating glory) with an updated straight, cropped leg. So, if the tapered crop wasn't for you, this is finally your chance to get in on our secret clothing weapon. Click on to shop all of the Wedgies, and trust us: Your behind will never look back.
This post was originally published on January 29, 2016.
It's true: Mom jeans get a bad rap. But, before you completely throw the high-waisted, tapered leg style out the window, we're asking you to give them one more chance. Why? Because we just might have found the pair that cures your contempt for this retro silhouette by fitting without flattening your backside (which is, of course, one of their most notorious problems).
Levi's new "Wedgie" fit updates this old-school design, promising to give its wearer the ultimate derrière. So, if you've been longing for the perfect pair of worn-in denim but have found most options to be wildly unflattering, these are a total game-changer. Accentuating the waist and hugging snugly at the hips, these jeans are made from a low-stretch denim fabric that helps keep everything in place. Plus, the Wedgies hold your cheeks up and apart — and if Instagram is any indication, they're already doing wonders for butts everywhere.
So if you want those vintage vibes without going full-on '80s, these cheeky baby blues might just be your key to style success. Click through to see how good they look, and to pick up a pair for yourself. Just don't forget to that peach-emoji-captioned selfie you're obliged to post on Instagram once they've landed in your arsenal.