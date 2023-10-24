Swedish fashion giant H&M is back with another covetable designer collaboration, this time with luxury runway brand Rabanne (formerly known as Paco Rabanne).
Launching on November 9, the Rabanne x H&M collaboration brings the innovative, retro-glam and futuristic designs the former has long been known for to the masses. Think of the line as the vibrant, ready-to-wear dress code answer to a lavish 1970s pool party-meets-cocktail hour (or, you know, a holiday party), with glittering disco dresses made with metallic mesh and mirrored paillettes (a nod to iconic Rabanne archival pieces) in shining purple, silver and gold hues. Even the loungewear feels party-forward thanks to slinky silhouettes and ribbed-knit textures. Other notable looks include a jacquard knitted two-piece set in a bold, geometric print with orange accents and an Old Hollywood-esque fuzzy coat.
“I approached this collection with a desire to create an inclusive, instinctive vision of fun, drawing out the playful side of Rabanne with the chainmail and sequin pieces and offsetting them with 1970s tailoring and leisurewear,” Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena said in a press release. “Paco Rabanne was a genius when it came to radical design and innovative materials; I’m excited to take that philosophy further with a collection that makes our icons more accessible and also pushes the boundaries of sustainability.”
The line is made with premium fabrics like leather, wool, and mohair. Meanwhile, the metallic mesh pieces use recycled and conventional metal, as well as embellishments, like rhinestones and sequins, that have been made with recycled glass or other recycled materials.
This is the second designer collaboration of 2023 for the Swedish brand. Earlier this year, it unveiled an ’80s-inspired capsule collection with Mugler. Other H&M designer partnerships — which first launched back in 2004 with the late Karl Lagerfeld — include Iris Apfel, Balmain, Brock Collection, Versace, Stella McCartney, Comme des Garçons, and Maison Margiela.
Rabanne H&M collection includes womenswear, menswear, shoes, accessories, and home decor that will be available to shop in stores and online. See our favorite pieces from the collection in the lookbook ahead.
