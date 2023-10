Launching on November 9, the Rabanne x H&M collaboration brings the innovative, retro-glam and futuristic designs the former has long been known for to the masses. Think of the line as the vibrant, ready-to-wear dress code answer to a lavish 1970s pool party-meets-cocktail hour (or, you know, a holiday party), with glittering disco dresses made with metallic mesh and mirrored paillettes (a nod to iconic Rabanne archival pieces) in shining purple, silver and gold hues. Even the loungewear feels party-forward thanks to slinky silhouettes and ribbed-knit textures. Other notable looks include a jacquard knitted two-piece set in a bold, geometric print with orange accents and an Old Hollywood-esque fuzzy coat.