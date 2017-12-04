Hurry: There's A Helmut Lang Merch Drop Happening

If you've focused your attention on Helmut Lang lately — er, why wouldn't your eyes be currently peeled in their direction — you've probably caught some of the exciting things happening for the brand. To much fanfare, it's not only relaunched under new creative direction with its editor-in-residence Isabella Burley (and Hood By Air designer Shayne Oliver), debuting a slew of fresh and exciting renditions of Lang classics at New York Fashion Week, but now, it's jumping on the merch train, too. Its latest feat The Taxi Project sees another re-edition of one of their archival moves: Helmut Lang is bringing its iconic branding back to the tops of New York's yellow cabs.
A little fashion trivia for you: In 1998, Helmut Lang became the first designer in history to advertise on the top of New York's taxi cabs. It was a move that not only solidified its place in the mainstream fashion realm, but honored its downtown heritage, too. So its befitting the label continue its evolution by celebrating the milestones that lead to its status as one of the hottest brands today. In addition to recirculating the original advertisements on 275 taxis across the city, a month shy of a 20-year anniversary, Lang is releasing a limited- run of three pieces that pay homage to the historic moment: a T-shirt and two hoodies, in black (of course), and taxi cab yellow.
Ranging from $125 to $210, the pieces will be available in-stores, online, and at Barneys New York, Begdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale's, Net-A-Porter, and more. But hey, this is an homage we're talking about — so, that's not all. The project also sees public giveaways — stay tuned(!) — where merch will be given away from Lang-branded taxis. To figure out where to find them, pay attention to the brand's social channels for more details. And, if a merch drop isn't on your radar for this holiday season, at least peep the Alex Lee-lensed images ahead to catch some cabbies sporting the hottest gear to hit streetwear. Talk about some sharp-dressed men.