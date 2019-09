Hurry: There's A Helmut Lang Merch Drop Happening

A little fashion trivia for you: In 1998, Helmut Lang became the first designer in history to advertise on the top of New York's taxi cabs. It was a move that not only solidified its place in the mainstream fashion realm, but honored its downtown heritage, too. So its befitting the label continue its evolution by celebrating the milestones that lead to its status as one of the hottest brands today. In addition to recirculating the original advertisements on 275 taxis across the city, a month shy of a 20-year anniversary, Lang is releasing a limited- run of three pieces that pay homage to the historic moment: a T-shirt and two hoodies, in black (of course), and taxi cab yellow.