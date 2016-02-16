For the most part, the same group of attendees show up at the same batch of fashion shows, but there are a handful of shows out there that draw out a crowd of devotees. These cult-fave shows generate a street style scene that's got personality beyond your typical fashion show. We're paying homage to one show per Fashion Week that inspires such superfandom (and a dress code to match!).
Don't tell the establishment, but Hood By Air has been one of the most influential brands to hit NYC and the fashion community in years. We're not saying, but athleisure, giant logos, deconstructed sportswear, goth-jock, mainstream riffs on gender fluidity, and Yeezy all came after Shayne Oliver — you do the math.
When it comes to the street style scene outside the shows, you'll see a spectrum of fans ranging from HBA logo collectors to avant-garde alien humans. Take a look at the Stan scene from outside the show to see who turned up to pay respects.