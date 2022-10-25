When you think of fall fashion, layering sweaters, rocking leather, and dusting off your knee-high boots may come to mind. But for me, it’s all about fall accessories. From hats to belts, they really bring your final look together. And the most important accessory? The bag you grab on your way out the door of course. With the rise of Black-owned handbags like Telfar and Brandon Blackwood, bags aren’t just a necessity, they are the go-to accessory for must-have brands.
Over the years, my main focus has been on purchasing bags that cater to functionality; in other words, they need to be a good size. I’m the definition of a bag lady who throws several pens, books, and a laptop in my bag wherever I go. So when it’s time to put down the work and step out for a night on the town, I rarely have options that are stylish and unique enough to elevate my outfits.
My most recent handbag style inspiration came during New York fashion week when I saw a wide range of colorful bags in various patterns, fabrics, and sizes worn by creators and fashion elite that could be perfect for a casual outing or any fancier occasion. Whether you’re looking to expand your handbag collection or you’re just putting together a holiday wishlist, here are eight handbags to keep on your radar this fall.
Each bag is handcrafted by artisans in Nigeria and built to last throughout generations. There’s a variety of prints and colors to choose from such as Cargo print in tan, baby blue croc, suede, and zebra fur to name a few. You also have the option of two sizes that’ll best serve the look you are going for.
If you’re looking for something sleek and luxe, this leather tote will be your go-to. I wore this bag to a few fashion week events and recently to a birthday gala and received so many compliments on the shape of the bag. The crossbody strap is removable and while the size of the bag itself looks small, it's actually quite spacious inside.
The unique and unexpected hexagon-shaped Anima Iris bags are a jaw dropping style and have been a favorite of mine for a long time. The brand's limited-edition metallic leathers are great for this upcoming holiday season. The Zuri bag is definitely on my wishlist for my birthday.
Brooklyn-based Vavvoune offers elegant and classic taste when it comes to handbags. The Efa bag looks small but is very spacious with a leather rolled top handle. This bag is great for every day and will serve all your needs, especially for the ladies who have returned back to the office.
This brand is two years old and making waves in fashion. The baguette bag is my favorite because it exudes the perfect mix of luxurious and casual. The hardware of the logo elevates the chicness of the bag. I‘ve seen many people wear these bags during the day and transition perfectly for a night on the town.
If you’re a tote girl like me, I recommend giving your normal canvas tote a break and opting in for this heart shaped one. This is a great bag choice when you want to spice up your casual fit while running errands. Stylist and designer Alaïa Ryan recently released mini heart totes that sold out in minutes, so I highly recommend turning on the brand’s post notifications so that you can be in the loop for the next drop.
If you're obsessed with puffer coats then you’ll love this Kadani bag. The texture and style of this bag is a fun silhouette that’ll perfectly match your street style chic look. It’s unique pieces like this bag that can elevate a simple outfit, plus it’s a show-stopping bag.
Homage Year captured the hearts of so many with the release of the Ova bag in various colors last year. This year, designer Antointe Manning has released the Ova bag in two smaller sizes and various textures such as vinyl and metallics. The brand also incorporated patterns that are representations of tropical fruits like banana, peach, and passionfruit.