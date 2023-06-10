Mini bags have had their fair share of purse-shaming, often called out for being unpractical, useless, or even pretentious. But I am a tiny purse advocate. A good one scales down clutter, compactly holds essentials, and is just so darn cute and whimsical. One mini at the top of my drool-worthy list is the Mlouye Mini Flex Bag. The convertible, origami-inspired bag shape-shifts into different silhouettes, suiting many moods and 'fits. One handbag, multiple looks? That's a big yes from me.
Istanbul-based brand Mlouye prides itself on creating leather shoes and accessories that are anything but basic. The Mini Flex Bag and the even-smaller Micro Flex Bag are two of the brand's new arrivals, and they are scaled-down versions of its beloved OG Flex Bag, a convertible top-handle style the brand launched with in 2015. And with Y2k bags trending for the summer, these mini geometric purses should be on your radar.
Read on to learn more about these bags' unique features, shape-shifting powers, and just how versatile they can be for you and your wardrobe.
Like its larger predecessor, this pyramid-shaped shoulder bag can be converted into multiple styles, such as a crossbody, wrist bag, or flat clutch. The mini origami-inspired purse has triangular pieces of structural leather and flexible suede that can be re-shaped at your will.
But the straps are where all the magic happens. A short wrist strap (that looks like a loop) is attached to one side of the flexible zipper. When left as is, the bag can be flattened and worn as a clutch. Another option is to hook the wrist strap into a gold metal clip on the other side of the zipper. This gives it the appearance of a top-handle bag with a triangular "cutout" at the top, which also allows you to wear it as a shoulder bag. If you pull the wrist strap through the hook, it closes up the top of the bag (removing the cutout) and looks like a pyramid.
These bags also come with a detachable long strap that can be hooked onto both the wrist strap and the metal clip. The adjustable strap can be as short or long as you'd like, helping serve as a comfortable shoulder bag or a crossbody bag.
Versatile and functional? Check.
How to style the mini and micro Flex Bags
If you thought mini bags couldn't be versatile or functional, Mlouye is here to prove otherwise. Wear the Mini Flex Bag and the Micro Flex Bag as crossbody bags when running errands, as top handle or shoulder bags when going out to dinner, and then as wrist or clutch bags when attending late-night parties.
The statement bags are available in multiple coloryways (including a summer-ready color-blocked option) in matte and glossy finishes. Plus, there's an ultra-Y2k metallic option, so if you can't get on board with the silver metallic pants trend, go for a reflective mirror purse, which is just as fun and bold (but on a smaller scale that can be worn more often).
When styled as a shoulder bag or crossbody bag, Mlouye's shape-shifting mini bags are approximately 6.1 inches tall and 7.3 inches wide, and yes, they will fit your essentials (i.e.: mini wallet, phone, keys, lipstick). Meanwhile, the brand's absolutely adorable and chic micro bags come in at 5.3 by 6.5 inches. Sure, your phone won't fit inside the petite frame, but honestly, who cares in the name of fashion???
So if you've been convinced, jump back on the mini purse train this summer with an innovative Mlouye bag, and re-live your 2000s childhood paper fortune teller game days with a playful (yet mature) origami purse.
