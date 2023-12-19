At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
The end of the year is basically here but not before one last epic hurrah. We’re talking, of course, about New Year’s Eve — which, nowadays, is just as much about crafting (and subsequently posting) the perfect party outfit as it is about bidding adieu to the previous year and collecting good vibes for the incoming one. We can’t guarantee 2024 will be smooth sailing, but as far as fashion inspiration is concerned, we have you covered. We know a sartorial goldmine when we see one, and For Love & Lemons has done that with its holiday drop, aptly named "Center of Attention."
The beloved apparel and lingerie label's latest collection is a treasure trove of party-ready outfits resplendent in dazzling sequins, whimsical florals, and boudoir-inspired lace, among other festive fabrics. Ready to dive in? Below, you'll find our choice picks from the collection, ranging from dramatic floor-length gowns to dance-floor-ready mini dresses. (BTW, the clock's ticking, but you're not too late if you place your orders — and pony up for express shipping — fast.)
Maxi Dresses
When else but the last night of the year can you go all out with your special occasion dressing? A floor-skimming length not only brings the glamour, but it will come in handy if you're ringing 2024 not in, you know, Miami.
Mini Dresses
Whether paired with festive Swiss-dot tights or worn bare-legged, a stylish mini dress is always a good choice. For Love & Lemons' minis have something for every mood: Romantic long sleeves with a thigh-grazing hem, velvet with white rosettes, or covered in silver sequins. (Oh, and with bows — so many bows!)
Tops
From cheeky cutout knits to fringed crop tanks that bring the party, you can't go wrong with a conversation-starting top. Go matchy-matchy with a coordinating bottom, or pair with denim or leather pants for a dressed-down (but every bit as chic) look.