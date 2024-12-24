Maybe it's the beans, greens, potatoes, and tomatoes that bring your family together, or maybe it's the music. Honeyed, gospel-tinged stylings from iconoclasts like Sam Cooke and the aforementioned Temptations always warmed my home. Admittedly, growing up, it didn't occur to me that there was neither a Sinatra nor a Bing Crosby beneath our roof, as we often see in mainstream American Christmas films and TV shows. My parents grew up in the Jim Crow-era South. They were intrinsically motivated to embrace Black culture, which includes the top-tier Jackson Five version of Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer in a world set out to erase and eradicate. That tradition, for them, was a sign of resilience and one I still keep up today.