I Found My Ancestral Home In Barbados During Crop Over & It Changed My Life

As I sat in the airport and waited for my flight home, I flicked through photos of my ancestral home beaming with a deep sense of joy. I thought about how happy I was to see my gran’s home and the legacy she left us in bricks and mortar. I felt a sense of belonging that I hadn’t felt in years. I also felt a grief I hadn’t felt in years; I mourned for my gran and some of the culture and traditions we lost when she passed. Then my thoughts turned to the home I was returning to in the UK. How the very idea of “home” is so powerful to any individual that it causes the worst among us to become possessive and rabid, marking their territory like wild dogs. Yet, as my British passport was stamped and I flew back to Manchester into what felt like the unknown, I felt armed with the knowledge that home to me is multiple, glorious places; I went back to “my own country” and it was beautiful.